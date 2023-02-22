The Turkish government has announced its road map for the revival and reconstruction process after the devastating earthquakes that hit southern Türkiye on February 6, affecting over 13 million people.

On February 21, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that within one year all quake-hit villages and cities will be revived, with a total of200,000 permanent houses to be built for the affected-populations of 11 provinces including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, Sanliurfa, and Elazig.

The Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum also shared a road map for the revival process of the quake-affected region.

According to the plan which is based on "scientific, fast and strong principles", all the measures will be taken to ensure new constructions are disaster-proof. The land will be examined for all reasons such as morphological, geological, geophysical, geotechnical, hydrogeological, and seismotectonic.

The related authorities will continue to measure the earthquake resistance of the new residential zone by considering micro-zoning and geological studies.

According to the ground investigations of the old residential areas, options including zoning restrictions and reduction in building density will be evaluated. Buildings will be constructed on solid grounds where liquefaction will not occur.

Furthermore, the residential areas’ distance to the fault lines will be calculated by experts then risk analysis will be evaluated.

All new buildings will be placed on the 'plain-to-mountain settlement model' for resilient cities. During the construction, the raft foundation tunnel formwork system will be compulsory in all structures.