WORLD
3 MIN READ
Former US officers charged in death of Tyre Nichols plead not guilty
Officers face multiple charges including second-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping and official oppression.
Former US officers charged in death of Tyre Nichols plead not guilty
Nichols was laid to rest on February 1 in a funeral attended by his family and friends, Vice President Kamala Harris and leading civil rights leaders. / AP
February 17, 2023

Five ex-Memphis, Tennessee police officers pleaded not guilty on Friday to charges related to the January fatal arrest of Tyre Nichols who was beaten to death after being pulled over by US law enforcement.

Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Justin Smith, Emmitt Martin III and Desmond Mills Jr. face charges in state court of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression. The former officers are set to return to court May 1.

Assistant District Attorney Paul Hagerman told reporters outside of the courtroom that Friday's hearing "was just the first court date for these defendants." He emphasized that further investigations into Nichols' death are ongoing.

In video released last month of the January 7 beating, Nichols, 29, was seen being viciously pummeled by the five officers, who like Nichols are Black. The video showed Nichols being kicked, punched, pepper-sprayed and hit with a police baton as he laid nearly lifeless on the ground during the brutal beating.

READ MORE:'Police lynching' victim Tyre Nichols laid to rest in Memphis city

Recommended

Officers fired

Nichols died three days later in the hospital where he was receiving treatment. 

Two additional officers, Preston Hemphill and another unnamed MPD officer, were "relieved of duty" for their involvement in the incident. Three Memphis Fire Department workers were also fired for their response to Nichols' beating.

Nichols was laid to rest on February 1 in a funeral attended by his family and friends, Vice President Kamala Harris and leading civil rights leaders including the Rev. Al Sharpton who vowed, "We’re going to change this country because we refuse to keep living under the threat of the cops and the robber."

READ MORE: Five US police officers sacked after death of Black man

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
False prophet of peace: Netanyahu’s UNGA speech unmasked
By Ramzy Baroud, Romana Rubeo
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment