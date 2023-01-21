Fast News

Relatives accuse Memphis city police officers of beating Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop in southern Tennessee state, causing him to have cardiac arrest and kidney failure.

Relatives of Nichols are pushing for release of police body camera footage and are calling for officers to be charged. (AP Archive)

Five Memphis Police Department officers have been fired for excessive use of force, failure to intervene, and failure to render aid — stemming from an arrest during a traffic stop of a man who later died in a hospital, officials said.

The move comes on Friday after the police chief said that Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills, Jr. and Justin Smith were involved in the January 7 arrest of Tyre Nichols, 29.

The Memphis Police Department conducted an internal investigation into the arrest of Nichols, who died three days later, and the discipline came after the probe's conclusion, authorities said.

The US Justice Department has opened a civil rights investigation, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation also is looking into the force used in the arrest.

Nichols’ family, along with protesters who have rallied at a police station and the National Civil Rights Museum, have pushed for the release of police body camera footage and have called for officers to be charged.

Relatives have accused police of beating Nichols, who was Black, and causing him to have a heart attack.

Authorities have said that Nichols experienced a medical emergency.

READ MORE: Black man Keenan Anderson 'Tased to death' by US police

Five US police officers fired for excessive use of force, failure to intervene and failure to render aid — stemming from January 7 arrest of Black man Tyre Nichols who later died in Memphis city hospital — officials pic.twitter.com/FrWMdDt5Df — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) January 21, 2023

Confrontational arrest

Nichols was arrested after officers stopped him for reckless driving, police said.

There was a confrontation when officers approached the driver, and he ran before he was confronted again by the pursuing officers, who arrested him, authorities said.

He complained of shortness of breath and was hospitalised.

Officials said a cause of death has not yet been determined.

Relatives have said that the officers who pulled over Nichols were in an unmarked vehicle — and that he experienced cardiac arrest and kidney failure from the officers beating him.

Memphis police chief Cerelyn "CJ" Davis and Mayor Jim Strickland said on Tuesday that video footage of the arrest will be released after the police department's investigation is completed and the family can review it.

The city leaders are arranging a meeting early next week with Nichols' family, according to a joint statement from both Strickland and Davis.

READ MORE: Five US officers charged in death of unarmed Black motorist

Source: AP