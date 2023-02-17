More than 140 trucks carrying desperately-needed aid have crossed into rebel-held northwestern Syria from Türkiye since a giant earthquake devastated the region last week, the United Nations said.

"Since February 9 up to last night, we had a total of 143 trucks going through the Bab al Hawa and Bab al Salama border crossings," Jens Laerke, a spokesman for the UN humanitarian agency OCHA, told reporters in Geneva on Friday.

"The movements continue today. They continue over the weekend and will continue every day for as long as the needs are there."

Eleven days after the quake that killed more than 44,000 people in Türkiye and Syria, the situation in Syria's rebel-held northwest remains dire due to the slow arrival of aid to a region ravaged by years of conflict.

Earlier on Thursday Syrian humanitarian organisation stated that the UN aid is still within the minimum limits, where only 114 trucks have reached in one week, 93 percent of which came through the Bab al Hawa crossing, despite the opening of two additional crossings.

Inadequate aid

Before the earthquake struck, almost all the crucial humanitarian aid for the more than four million people living there was delivered through just one crossing, Bab al Hawa.