Hospital rooms in southern Türkiye are filled with toys for the children who survived the twin earthquakes last week.

Volunteer physicians in the Adana province are trying to heal the children not only with medical interventions but also psychological support.

Serafettin Demir, a doctor at Adana City Hospital, initiated a toy campaign on social media which drew great attention.

“We wanted to distance our children from the hospital environment a little bit. Maybe we can't reduce their pain, but we will be very happy if they can forget it a little,” Demir said.

"They sent balloons, dolls, toys whatever they could find… We distributed them in a way that children will not be disturbed. We aim to turn their room into a nursery environment,” he added.

