Hospital rooms in Türkiye turned into home environment for quake children
Volunteer physicians fill rehabilitation facilities in southern Türkiye with toys creating a more friendly environment for children who survived the quake disaster.
Toy campaign on social media drew great attention from the public, according to a doctor working in Adana province. / AA
February 16, 2023

Hospital rooms in southern Türkiye are filled with toys for the children who survived the twin earthquakes last week.

Volunteer physicians in the Adana province are trying to heal the children not only with medical interventions but also psychological support.

Serafettin Demir, a doctor at Adana City Hospital, initiated a toy campaign on social media which drew great attention.

“We wanted to distance our children from the hospital environment a little bit. Maybe we can't reduce their pain, but we will be very happy if they can forget it a little,” Demir said.

"They sent balloons, dolls, toys whatever they could find… We distributed them in a way that children will not be disturbed. We aim to turn their room into a nursery environment,” he added.

READ MORE: Turkish police detains man trying to kidnap baby after quake: report

Over 36,000 people killed

The happiness of the children also boosted the morale of the doctors working with the spirit of mobilisation.

According to the latest figures, over 36,100 people have been killed and over 108,000 others wounded, after the two massive earthquakes struck southern Türkiye within the space of 10 hours on February 6.

In all, the quake affected 13 million people in the southern region.

The earthquakes were centred in Kahramanmaras province and shook 10 other provinces, namely Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Elazig, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.

The temblors were also felt in several countries in the region, including Syria, where the death toll has topped 5,800.

READ MORE: Psychological disorders mount among Türkiye, Syria earthquake survivors

SOURCE:AA
