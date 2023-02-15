Celebrities from around the world have joined efforts to raise funds and awareness for the survivors of the February 6 earthquakes, which left tens of thousands of people dead in Türkiye.

The two back-to-back earthquakes, which also caused devastation in northern Syria, have forced people to take shelter in relief camps and rely on aid from Ankara and non-profit organisations.

Celebrities who have followers in the thousands or millions have increased the visibility of the disaster, asking for donations on behalf of the earthquake victims.

At the start of the second annual TIME100 Impact Awards and Gala, taking place at Dubai’s Museum of the Future on February 12, 2023, participants honoured the victims with a moment of silence.

Actor and model Sabrina Dhowre Elba spoke of the “urgent need of the people in Syria and Turkey,” calling the aftermath of the earthquake “heartbreaking” at the awards ceremony.

“We all know what’s happening, we keep them in our prayers, and there are many ways to help. So please do what you can. May Allah grant them Jannah [paradise],” she said.

In a Twitter message, Spanish actor Antonio Banderas asked the survivors to stay strong in the face of “tragedy that has struck them over the last few hours”.

Pakistani celebrities also took to social media as they heard about the disaster, posting messages of solidarity with Türkiye and Syria.

Turkish football player Merih Demiral, who plays for the Italian club Atalanta and the Turkish national team, has mobilised fundraising by asking fellow athletes to donate signed jerseys that can be auctioned off.

Demiral said he was glad to count on help from “Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and Serie A counterparts Leonardo Bonucci and Paulo Dybala, who offered signed jerseys that will be auctioned off with proceeds donated to a nonprofit aiding earthquake disaster relief,” the Washington Postreported.