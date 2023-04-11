WORLD
2 MIN READ
Pakistan-administered Kashmir's PM sacked in contempt of court case
Sardar Tanveer Ilyas was tried over a speech he made last week criticising the courts for what he said was interference in his government's affairs.
Pakistan-administered Kashmir's PM sacked in contempt of court case
Ilyas comes from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote last year.
April 11, 2023

Pakistan administered Kashmir's Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas has been sacked from his office by a court in a contempt case, the court order said.

Chief Justice of the Muzaffarabad High Court Sadaqat Hussain Raja, who headed a panel of four judges that convicted Ilyas, told a packed courtroom on Tuesday that he "stands disqualified from being the member of the legislative assembly and ceases to hold any public office".

Ilyas comes from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was ousted from office in a no-confidence vote last year. 

The Kashmir leader was tried over a speech he made last week criticising the courts for what he said was interference in his government's affairs, a court official told Reuters news agency.

A convicted leader under Pakistani law would be disqualified from contesting any elections for five years. He has the right to appeal to the Supreme Court against the sentence.

Recommended

The court showed a video of Ilyas's speech and asked him to verify whether it was him speaking and whether he wanted to contest the content of the speech, according to a Reuters reporter in the courtroom.

Ilyas did not contest and instead tendered an apology, which the court rejected.

The disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan. 

Pakistani-administered Kashmir is a semi-autonomous region with its own regional government.

READ MORE:US congresswoman visits Pakistan-administered Kashmir, draws India's ire

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
False prophet of peace: Netanyahu’s UNGA speech unmasked
By Ramzy Baroud, Romana Rubeo
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Palestinians dismiss Netanyahu's speech broadcast in Gaza as ‘megalomania’
By Mohamed Solaimane
Trump says he'll send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle 'domestic terrorists'
Nations vie to host UN and its agencies amid funding crisis stemming from US cuts
By Baba Umar
Iran recalls ambassadors to Europe as Pezeshkian downplays UN sanctions snapback
US to revoke Colombian president's visa over 'incendiary actions' during pro-Palestine protest in NY