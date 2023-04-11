Tens of thousands of doctors have walked off the job across England, kicking off a four-day strike billed as the most disruptive in the history of the UK’s public health service.

The walkout by junior doctors, who form the backbone of hospital and clinic care in the National Health Service started on Tuesday and is due to last until 7 am on Saturday.

Junior doctors -those in the first years of their careers -make up almost half of all NHS doctors.

Health service bosses say as many as 350,000 scheduled operations and appointments will be cancelled during the walkout. Senior doctors and other medics have had to be drafted in to cover for emergency services, critical care and maternity services.

Stephen Powis, medical director of NHS England, said the walkout “is going to be the most disruptive period of strike action that we’ve seen this winter, probably the most disruptive period of action in NHS history.”

'Credible offer'