Port Harcourt was once the ‘Garden City’, one of Nigeria’s most beautiful urban centres filled with greenery and flower-bedecked parks.

But the story turned dark and black for the capital of Rivers State very soon, as an ecological disaster unfolded in Nigeria’s fifth-largest city with a population of over three million.

Illegal oil refineries run by unskilled people with primitive tools belched thick plumes of black smoke into the skies of Port Harcourt.

Black soot – the result of incomplete combustion of crude oil – hung in the air and formed a thick layer everywhere, from homes to humans.

People suffered from a sharp rise in respiratory diseases. Many deaths have been linked to the black soot.

It took an extraordinary effort and perseverance by a group of residents – led by four men – to put the global spotlight on the suffering of Port Harcourt. It took six long years for their efforts to show results.

This is their story as much as it is the story of Port Harcourt.

“It was a hard-fought battle lasting six years,” says Amah Onyedikachi, a 38-year-old student-researcher and one of the four campaigners.

“We tweeted every day. We called on Port Harcourt residents to say no to the soot,” Amah tells TRT Afrika.

Bad air day, every day

The problem of Port Harcourt in southern Nigeria became an issue of public discussion when black soot first became visible around 2016.

It was a period when illegal refining became rampant in the Niger Delta area, particularly in the coastal swamps of Port Harcourt.

High unemployment in the Niger Delta drew scores of young men to the highly lucrative business in which they illegally tapped crude from a maze of pipelines owned by private and state-owned oil majors.

Some illegal refiners even built their own pipeline network buried deep underground to transport the crude funnelled from government pipelines.

The crude is “refined” under high temperatures and condensed into different products – mostly kerosene and diesel.

The refined product is sold in the nation’s black market and even exported.

According to the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative’s oil and gas report for 2022, the country lost 619.7 million barrels of crude oil valued at $46.16 billion between 2009-2020.

According to a report by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Nigeria dropped two places on the African leaderboard of crude producers, behind Angola and Libya, in September last year. Nigerian authorities had blamed this on massive oil theft.

As of January 2023, Nigeria was back at the top, but only after authorities intensified efforts to trace and dismantle illegal taps.

Amah recalls the first time he saw the soot in his home, back in 2016.

“It was as if someone had sprinkled ash everywhere inside my house, on my bed-net. I remember touching it and asking myself, ‘what is this?’,” he says.

But he didn’t have to look far for the answers as one of his close friends, Kingsley Adindu also faced the same problem.

“I knew it was soot as soon as I touched it. It felt smooth, like smooth dust, but then it stains every surface,” recalls Adindu, 37, an environmentalist and one of the four activists.

It was these concerns about the environment and the effects on people’s health that led to the launch of the online campaigns.

Forty-eight-year-old Tunde Bello became an accidental environmental activist when he created a Facebook page, and the Twitter handle @StopTheSoot to create awareness of the problem.

His inbox was filled with pictures sent in by residents, showing soot in their homes. Many took shots of their blackened hands and feet. Some of the citizen videos captured footage of soot nearly obliterating daylight and masking the city in a dense fog.

Amah, Eugine Abels, and Kingsley Adindu also took up the cause separately but later banded together to make a united and more forceful campaign, helping drive robust debates around the soot problem.

In his late fifties, Eugine spoke extensively at multiple environmental forums, both on and offline, on the long-term health and ecological impact of soot.

Kingsley was known for constantly giving health and safety tips online on how to deal with exposure to soot.

They also staged a peaceful protest in 2018 along with hundreds of Port Harcourt residents.

Within a month of the campaign, as public pressure grew on the authorities to act, the Rivers State government set up a task force to address the issue. The group officially identified the mysterious particle as black soot.

Decisive action against illegal refining was, however, still far away.

A silent killer