Costa Rica fighting malaria outbreak in east coast
Many of the infections detected in Limon, the largest Caribbean city in the country, and in the neighbouring canton of Pococi, located further north and bordering Nicaragua, officials say.
Malaria, which is transmitted by mosquitoes in low-lying areas, is endemic in Costa Rica and other Latin American nations. / Reuters Archive
April 9, 2023

Costa Rica, a popular Central American tourist draw, is fighting an outbreak of malaria on its east coast, authorities have said.

Health officials carried out house-to-house checks on Saturday in Costa Rican Caribbean towns in search of malaria cases, after detecting an outbreak that has infected 60 people, according to authorities.

Many of the infections were detected in Limon [26 cases], the largest Caribbean city in the country, and in the neighbouring canton of Pococi [32], located further north and bordering Nicaragua.

No deaths have been reported, although the disease is potentially fatal.

The director of Health Monitoring, Rodrigo Marin, said that "75 percent of these cases were reported during the last two weeks."

He said it was impossible to know whether they had been brought in from abroad.

Around 600,000 cases in Latin America in 2021

Malaria, which is transmitted by mosquitoes in low-lying areas, is endemic in Costa Rica and other Latin American nations.

Symptoms include fever, chills, headache and muscle pain.

In 2021, "17 countries and one territory in the region of the Americas with endemic malaria accounted for 0.2 percent of malaria cases in the world," according to a report released in December by the World Health Organization (WHO).

That year there were some 600,000 cases and 334 deaths from malaria in the region.

Venezuela, Colombia and Brazil together accounted for almost 79 percent of the total cases in the Americas, according to the report.

SOURCE:AFP
