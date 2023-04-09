Costa Rica, a popular Central American tourist draw, is fighting an outbreak of malaria on its east coast, authorities have said.

Health officials carried out house-to-house checks on Saturday in Costa Rican Caribbean towns in search of malaria cases, after detecting an outbreak that has infected 60 people, according to authorities.

Many of the infections were detected in Limon [26 cases], the largest Caribbean city in the country, and in the neighbouring canton of Pococi [32], located further north and bordering Nicaragua.

No deaths have been reported, although the disease is potentially fatal.

The director of Health Monitoring, Rodrigo Marin, said that "75 percent of these cases were reported during the last two weeks."

He said it was impossible to know whether they had been brought in from abroad.

