A truck has crashed into pedestrians and motorcycle taxis near western Kenya's border with Tanzania, killing at least 10 people and injuring 10 others, authorities said.

A local police commander said Saturday's crash in the town of Migori happened along a major highway when the driver lost control of the brakes.

An operation to free people trapped under the truck was underway, and there were fears the deal toll might rise, Migori county commander Mark Wanjala said.

Two more people were reported to have been knocked across a bridge and into a river, but an attempt to rescue them had not started, Wanjala said.

Witnesses told local media the truck driver honked the vehicle's horn repeatedly before the crash.