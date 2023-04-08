WORLD
Ten dead as truck crashes into pedestrians in Kenya
The truck carrying rice lost control and bumped into other vehicles in the town of Migori near the country's western border with Tanzania.
Witnesses told local media the truck driver honked the vehicle's horn repeatedly before the crash. / AP
April 8, 2023

A truck has crashed into pedestrians and motorcycle taxis near western Kenya's border with Tanzania, killing at least 10 people and injuring 10 others, authorities said.

A local police commander said Saturday's crash in the town of Migori happened along a major highway when the driver lost control of the brakes.

An operation to free people trapped under the truck was underway, and there were fears the deal toll might rise, Migori county commander Mark Wanjala said.

Two more people were reported to have been knocked across a bridge and into a river, but an attempt to rescue them had not started, Wanjala said.

Witnesses told local media the truck driver honked the vehicle's horn repeatedly before the crash. 

The truck was carrying bags of rice toward the Isebania border town into neighbouring Tanzania.

Videos of people looting the rice while people remained trapped under the track appeared on social media.

Many Kenyans travel to their rural homes during the Easter holidays, and road accidents during the busy season are common.

Police urged motorists to exercise caution and ensure vehicles were well-serviced before embarking on long drives.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
