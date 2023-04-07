At least three people have been killed and seven others wounded in a pair of attacks in Tel Aviv and occupied West Bank as tensions soared after back-to-back Israeli incursions into Al Aqsa Mosque, rocket fire and Israeli bombardment of besieged Gaza and southern Lebanon, sparking fears of a broader conflict.

Israeli authorities said on Friday at least one person was killed and six were wounded when a car rammed into four people in Tel Aviv, Israel's commercial hub. In a separate incident, two Israeli women were shot to death near an illegal Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was calling up all reserve forces in Israel's border police "to confront the terror attacks."

Israel had unleashed rare air strikes on Lebanon and bombarded the Gaza on Friday morning, but later in the day there were signs that both sides were trying to keep the hostilities in check. Fighting on Israel's northern and southern borders subsided after dawn, and midday prayers at the Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem passed peacefully.

The violence erupted after Israeli police stormed the Al Aqsa Mosque earlier in the week, sparking unrest in the region and outrage across the Arab world.

In the Tel Aviv car attack on Friday, the driver rammed into a group of people near a popular seaside park, police said. Israel's rescue service said a 30-year-old Italian man was killed, while four other people were receiving medical treatment for mild to moderate injuries.

Police said they shot the driver of the car. The driver's condition was uncertain, but social media videos show a body on the ground beside an overturned car while gunshots ring out.

The West Bank shooting killed two sisters in their 20s and seriously wounded their 45-year-old mother near an illegal Israeli settlement in the Jordan Valley, Israeli officials said. The women killed were British citizens, the Foreign Office said. The family lived in the Efrat illegal settlement, near the Palestinian city of Bethlehem, said Oded Revivi, the settlement's mayor.

Medics said they dragged the unconscious women from their smashed car, which appeared to have been pushed off the road.

No groups claimed responsibility for either attack.

The United States voiced solidarity with ally Israel.

"The targeting of innocent civilians of any nationality is unconscionable. The United States stands with the government and people of Israel," State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said.

Meanwhile, two Palestinians were wounded when Israeli soldiers opened fire during a raid in Jenin in the occupied West Bank, Palestine's Ministry of Health said.

The Palestinians shot with live rounds were taken to Jenin State Hospital for treatment, it said.

Witnesses told Anadolu Agency that Israeli military vehicles raided Burkin and clashes broke out between residents, armed Palestinians and Israeli forces.

READ MORE:Israel's 'aggressive attitude' fuels chaos in region: Türkiye's Akar