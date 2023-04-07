Fast News

"Israeli administration must immediately stop these attacks, which will only escalate chaos in the region," says Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar.

His remarks came after the Israeli army launched air attacks on Gaza and southern Lebanon in the early hours of Friday. (AA)

Turkish National Defence Minister Hulusi Akar has denounced recent Israeli attacks in Palestine, calling for an immediate end.

"Israel carried out indiscriminate attacks on the Gaza Strip last night, using disproportionate force. We strongly condemn these attacks," Akar told reporters on Friday in the capital Ankara.

His remarks came after the Israeli army launched air attacks on Gaza and southern Lebanon in the early hours of Friday.

The escalation came after Israeli forces stormed the Al Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem and forcibly removed Palestinian worshippers for two nights in a row.

"This aggressive attitude, which ignores human rights and universal values, further increases tension in the region. It is clear that these attacks will harm regional peace.

"The Israeli administration must immediately stop these attacks, which will only increase chaos in the region," Akar said.

READ MORE: Two people killed in West Bank after Israel air strikes in Gaza, Lebanon

Ties with Greece

Referring to the recent visit of his Greek counterpart Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos to quake-hit southern Hatay province, Akar said the continuation of the "positive and constructive" atmosphere between Ankara and Athens that emerged after the earthquakes is important.

Türkiye and Greece need to solve existing problems within the framework of good neighbourly relations and international law, he added.

"In the upcoming period, we expect concrete positive developments on some issues such as the extension of the moratorium period, which foresees avoidance of exercises in the international waters and airspace of the Aegean Sea between June 15 and September 15, when tourism is intense," the defence minister said.

Stressing the importance of dialogue channels between the two countries being open, Akar said: "It is our sincere wish that the Aegean and the Mediterranean will now truly become a sea of friendship by establishing a permanent cooperation environment."

READ MORE: Israeli warplanes strike besieged Gaza, Lebanon following Al Aqsa raids

Source: AA