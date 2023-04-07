An unused lifeboat, a door and other fragments believed to be from a Japanese army helicopter have been found after the Black Hawk carrying 10 crew members was presumed to have crashed at sea, officials said.

Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada, struggling to hold back tears, told reporters that none of the missing crew members have been found as the search continued on Friday.

"We conducted search and rescue operations in the area throughout the night, but we have yet to find General (Yuichi) Sakamoto of the Ground Self Defence Force 8th division as well as the nine other individuals," he said, his voice quivering.

He said he took the accident seriously and would take all precautions for the safe operations of Self Defense Force aircraft.

"We will make every effort to find the 10 people who are missing," he said.

The UH-60JA Black Hawk helicopter disappeared on Thursday afternoon while on a reconnaissance mission in Japan's southern islands, according to the head of the Ground Self-Defense Force, Yasunori Morishita.

It disappeared from radar only 10 minutes after departing from a base on Miyako Island and is believed to have crashed into the water between Miyako and nearby Irabu Island to the northwest.

The area is about 1,800 kilometres (1,120 miles) southwest of Tokyo.

READ MORE:Japanese army's Black Hawk helicopter carrying 10 crew members missing