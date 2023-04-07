Tennessee's Republican-led state legislature has expelled two Democratic lawmakers after their participation in gun control protests at the state capitol, days after a female shooter killed six people in a Nashville school.

The pair were among what became known as the "Tennessee three" — a trio of representatives who led protest chants a week ago from the House floor using a bullhorn, as peaceful demonstrators rallied in the gallery of the Nashville capitol building.

The three had not been recognised to speak and were accused of breaching House decorum and floor rules.

Lawmakers on Thursday voted along mostly party lines to expel Justin Jones (72 to 25) and Justin Pearson (69 to 26). A vote to expel the third member of the group, Gloria Johnson, failed (65 to 30). Expulsion requires a two-thirds majority.

With the expulsion of Jones and Pearson, Republicans ousted two of the youngest Black lawmakers in the legislature.

Johnson, who did not lead the chants with the bullhorn, is white. Six Republicans broke with their party to vote against Johnson's expulsion, The Tennessean newspaper reported.

Pearson and Jones had first walked up to the House podium during the floor session and used a bullhorn to lead gun reform chants, and were later joined by Johnson, it reported.

READ MORE:Nashville shooter was ex-student with detailed plan to kill