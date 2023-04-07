Victims and advocates of sexual abuse have called on the Baltimore archbishop to address discrepancies — their latest demand for transparency in a decades-long fight to expose the church's coverup tactics.

Their demand came after Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown's office released a redacted version of an investigative report that detailed sexual abuse accusations against clergy within the Archdiocese of Baltimore dating back to the 1940s.

The report identified 158 priests accused of abusing more than 600 victims over the past eight decades. The report also names 39 people who aren't included on the archdiocese's list, which officials first published in 2002 and have continued to update since.

The Survivors Network of Those Abused by Priests, known as SNAP, said in a statement that some omissions "might be understandable," but called for the archbishop to "err on the side of being more transparent" for the sake of victims and others.

The archdiocese acknowledged the discrepancies on Thursday, saying none of the 39 people are currently serving in ministry in the Baltimore area, and at least 33 have died.

Archdiocese spokesperson Christian Kendzierski said most didn't make the list because they are laypeople, including deacons and teachers; they were never assigned to ministry in the Archdiocese of Baltimore; or they were first accused posthumously and received only a single, uncorroborated allegation.

Kendzierski said the archdiocese is reviewing its list "in light of the Attorney General's report" and expects to add more names soon. The report recommended expanding the list to include non-priests, which officials are also reviewing.

When Cardinal William Keeler released the Baltimore list in 2002, his decision earned the diocese a reputation for transparency at a time when the nationwide scope of wrongdoing remained largely unexposed. But years later, a Pennsylvania grand jury accused Keeler himself of covering up abuse allegations in the 1980s.

While Baltimore was among the first, other dioceses across the country have since published similar lists.

Ignored crimes