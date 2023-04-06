Azerbaijan has announced the expulsion of four employees of Iran's embassy after months of diplomatic tensions between Baku and Tehran.

The foreign ministry in Baku said on Thursday it "summoned" Iran's ambassador and told him that "four employees of the Iranian embassy were declared persona non grata" with 48 hours to leave the country.

It said they were carrying out activities "incompatible with diplomatic status" but did not provide further details.

"During the meeting, strong dissatisfaction was expressed to the Iranian Ambassador due to the recent provocative actions demonstrated by his country," the ministry added.

Earlier in the day, Baku said it arrested six Azerbaijani nationals, who were "recruited by Iranian secret services to destabilise the situation in the country".

It announced the arrests in a joint statement by the interior ministry, state security service and prosecutor-general's office.

READ MORE:What a dust-up with Azerbaijan tells us about Iran's foreign policy

Embassy attack