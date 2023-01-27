Fast News

One guard was reportedly killed after an attacker targeted the post of Azerbaijan's diplomatic mission in Tehran with a Kalashnikov weapon.

A guard has been killed in an armed attack on Azerbaijan's embassy in Iran, the nation's foreign ministry has said.

Two people were also wounded in Friday's attack that took place in the morning.

"The attacker destroyed the guard post with a Kalashnikov automatic weapon and killed the head of the security service. Two security guards of the embassy were also injured while preventing the attack," Azerbaijan's foreign ministry said.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has condemned the attack in a statement.

The suspect in the attack was detained, according to Azerbaijani state media reports.

An investigation is currently underway into the attack, said the ministry.

Iran and Azerbaijan share a border, and Iran has a large ethnic Azerbaijani population.

This is a developing story and it will be updated...

