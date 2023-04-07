OpenAI’s Large Language Models (LLMs) ChatGPT, released in November 2022, and its successor GPT-4, released in March 2023, have attracted a lot of attention from the general public, raising both promises and concerns.

In view of this development, the Future of Life Institute published an Open Letter to “Pause [the] Giant AI Experiment” on March 28. The authors of the letter call for a moratorium on the training of large language models for six months, raising the scenario of a “superintelligence” leading to the extinction of humanity – also known as existential risk or x-risk. According to Future of Life Institute co-founder Jann Tallinn, rogue AI poses a greater danger than climate crisis.

The letter notes: "Should we let machines flood our information channels with propaganda and untruth? Should we automate away all the jobs, including the fulfilling ones? Should we develop nonhuman minds that might eventually outnumber, outsmart, obsolete and replace us? Should we risk loss of control of our civilization?”

There has been a lot of criticism and disagreement with the letter, most notably from the Distributed AI Research Institute (DAIR), founded by Timnit Gebru. This is because the framing of the letter’s narrative is meant to frighten people while marketing the “too powerful tools” that need to be tamed, which overall fuels the AI hype.

The ideology underlying the concerns expressed by the Future of Life Institute is so-called longtermism. Its goal is to maximise human well-being in the decades, if not centuries or millennia to come, at the expense of the present. Famous proponents of longtermism are now disgraced FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, Twitter and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, controversial entrepreneur Peter Thiel and transhumanist philosopher Nick Bostrom, who notes: “the expected value of reducing existential risk by a mere one millionth of one percentage point is at least ten times the value of a billion human lives”.

The racist backdrop of longtermism takes the form of what Abeba Birhane calls “digital colonialism”, which repeats centuries of oppression for the benefit of an elite of tech billionaires’ vision of “the good for humanity”, which includes colonising space or transcending our mortality.

However, this techno-utopianism, for which a “safe AI” is necessary for the singularity so desired, distracts from the pressing current issues.

Hidden costs of ‘superintelligence’

While these systems appear to be “autonomous” and “intelligent”, they still rely on extensive human labour. As Kate Crawford shows, this starts with the extraction of minerals and the manufacturing of hardware. Next, data, which is often scraped without any consent, needs to be labelled in order to give it meaning, and offensive, sexual or violent content needs to be flagged.

This exploitative, psychologically distressing and underpaid work takes place invisibly in the background. So instead of “automating away all the jobs”, the result is a worsening of social inequalities and a centralisation of power.

Another problem with the idea of a “superintelligence” is that it gives the false impression that LLMs are sentient-like entities that understand and perhaps even have feelings or empathy. As a result, people tend to rely too much on the output of LLMs, as in the tragic case that drove a man to suicide after interacting with a chatbot for several weeks. Another medical chatbot that makes use of GPT-3 also suggested committing suicide or starting to recycle to overcome sadness. The latter sounds nonsensical. But LLMs merely stitch together words that sound plausible, which can result in absurd, inaccurate, harmful and misleading output, such as an article mentioning the benefits of eating crushed glass.