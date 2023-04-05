WORLD
2 MIN READ
Hatchet-yielding man kills, injures children at daycare nursery in Brazil
Local media report the attacker scaled a wall to enter the daycare centre in the city of Blumenau where four children have been killed.
Hatchet-yielding man kills, injures children at daycare nursery in Brazil
School attacks in Brazil have begun happening with greater frequency in recent years. / Getty Images
April 5, 2023

A man who invaded a daycare centre with a hatchet has killed four children and injured at least three others in southern Brazil, authorities said.

Santa Catarina state's Governor Jorginho Mello confirmed the killings on Wednesday in the city of Blumenau on his Twitter account, and wrote that the killer has been arrested.

The state's firefighters corps confirmed the man attacked with a hatchet and that three children were taken to the hospital.

Images broadcast on television showed weeping parents outside the private daycare centre, named Cantinho do Bom Pastor.

Neither the state’s military police nor its security secretariat immediately responded to media requests for more information.

Rising school attacks 

Recommended

School attacks in Brazil had been uncommon, but have begun happening with greater frequency in recent years.

Last week, a student in Sao Paulo stabbed a teacher, killing her, and also wounded several others in Sao Paulo.

“May God comfort the hearts of all families in this moment of deep pain,” Governor Mello wrote on Twitter.

Blumenau, a city of 366,000 people, is famous for its annual Oktoberfest festival.

READ MORE: At least 10 killed in Brazil school shooting including two suspects

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests