A man who invaded a daycare centre with a hatchet has killed four children and injured at least three others in southern Brazil, authorities said.

Santa Catarina state's Governor Jorginho Mello confirmed the killings on Wednesday in the city of Blumenau on his Twitter account, and wrote that the killer has been arrested.

The state's firefighters corps confirmed the man attacked with a hatchet and that three children were taken to the hospital.

Images broadcast on television showed weeping parents outside the private daycare centre, named Cantinho do Bom Pastor.

Neither the state’s military police nor its security secretariat immediately responded to media requests for more information.

Rising school attacks