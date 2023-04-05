Pakistan has criticised British Home Secretary Suella Braverman's controversial remarks accusing British-Pakistani men of being involved in a wide-range sexual exploitation of women and children, calling them "discriminatory and xenophobic."

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch at a weekly press briefing in the capital Islamabad on Wednesday said Braverman's remarks paint a "highly misleading picture, signalling the intent to target and treat British Pakistanis differently."

The UK home secretary, she observed, had "erroneously branded criminal behaviour of some individuals as a representation of the entire community."

During an interview with Sky News earlier this week about plans to tackle child sexual abuse, the British home secretary claimed that there is a "predominance of British-Pakistani males who hold cultural values totally at odds with British values.”

"They (British-Pakistani men) see women in a demeaned, illegitimate way, and pursue an outdated and frankly heinous approach to the way we behave," Braverman commented after she was informed that a Home Office report in 2020 concluded that most child sexual abuse gangs were made up of white men under the aged of 30.

