Iran welcomed on Wednesday a US call to help end the long-running conflict in Yemen by backing a peace process, one year after a United Nations-brokered truce dramatically reduced fighting.

Diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict have multiplied since the Yemeni government's main foreign backer Saudi Arabia signed a Chinese-brokered deal to restore relations with Iran last month.

US special envoy for Yemen Timothy Lenderking had said that Washington "would like to see the Iranians show support for the political process that we hope is coming".

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani described on Wednesday the envoy's call as "gratifying", stressing that Tehran had been "striving for a peace process since the beginning of the war".

Sunday marked the first anniversary of the UN-brokered truce between the Yemeni government and the Iran-backed rebels, who control the capital Sanaa and most of the north.