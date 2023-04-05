WORLD
Iran welcomes US call to back Yemen peace process
Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani says US envoy's call for peace "gratifying", stressing that Tehran had been "striving for a peace process since the beginning of the war".
Nearly a decade of war in Yemen has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives, both directly and indirectly, and triggered what the United Nations has described as the world's worst humanitarian crisis. / Reuters
April 5, 2023

Iran welcomed on Wednesday a US call to help end the long-running conflict in Yemen by backing a peace process, one year after a United Nations-brokered truce dramatically reduced fighting.

Diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict have multiplied since the Yemeni government's main foreign backer Saudi Arabia signed a Chinese-brokered deal to restore relations with Iran last month.

US special envoy for Yemen Timothy Lenderking had said that Washington "would like to see the Iranians show support for the political process that we hope is coming".

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani described on Wednesday the envoy's call as "gratifying", stressing that Tehran had been "striving for a peace process since the beginning of the war".

Sunday marked the first anniversary of the UN-brokered truce between the Yemeni government and the Iran-backed rebels, who control the capital Sanaa and most of the north.

UN Yemen envoy Hans Grundberg described it as a "moment of hope" as the truce was largely holding despite lapsing in October.

US President Joe Biden took office promising a greater priority on ending the devastating conflict, after his predecessor Donald Trump's backing for the Saudi-led military intervention in support of the Yemeni government.

Nearly a decade of war has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives, both directly and indirectly, and triggered what the United Nations has described as the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

READ MORE:World Bank allocates over $200 million to support food security in Yemen

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
