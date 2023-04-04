WORLD
The regional affiliate of the Daesh group has been the key rival of the Taliban since their takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021 which has increased its attacks, targeting both Taliban patrols and members of Afghanistan's Shia minority.
The Taliban swept across Afghanistan in August 2021, seizing power as US and NATO forces were withdrawn after 20 years of war. / AA Archive
April 4, 2023

An overnight raid by Taliban forces in Afghanistan’s northern Balkh province killed six members of the Daesh terror group, a police official has said.

According to Mohammad Asif Waziri, a spokesperson for the police chief in Balkh, the operation late Monday night targeted a Daesh hideout in Nahri Shahi district and six members of the militant group were killed.

The regional affiliate of the Daesh group has been the key rival of the Taliban since their takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021. 

The terror group has increased its attacks, targeting both Taliban patrols and members of Afghanistan's Shia minority.

The Taliban swept across Afghanistan in August 2021, seizing power as US and NATO forces were withdrawn after 20 years of war.

The international community has not recognised the Taliban government, wary of the harsh measures they have imposed since their takeover — including restricting rights and freedoms, especially for women and minorities.

In March, a member of the Daesh terror group carried out a suicide bombing that killed three people, including Daud Muzmal, the Taliban’s appointed governor for Balkh. 

Muzmal is one of the most senior Taliban officials to have been killed since they took power in mid-August 2021.

