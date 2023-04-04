Türkiye has set an example to the world in disaster management and solidarity, the country's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said.

Altun said the panel will address the issues related to assistance, solidarity and cooperation mechanisms in possible natural disasters or humanitarian crises that may arise anywhere in the world.

The world is faced with risks that go beyond the borders of a single country, such as economic crises, wars, epidemics, famine, climate crisis, and natural disasters, Altun said, adding: "For this reason, international solidarity and cooperation are of great importance in solving these problems."

