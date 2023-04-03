TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye rescues dozens of refugees illegally pushed back by Greece
Turkish Coast Guard rescued 132 migrants illegally pushed back into Türkiye's territorial waters by Greece off the coasts of the Dikili and Foca districts of the Aegean Izmir province.
Türkiye rescues dozens of refugees illegally pushed back by Greece
Türkiye and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece’s illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law. / AA Archive
April 3, 2023

The Turkish Coast Guard has rescued a total of 132 refugees illegally pushed back by Greek forces.

Eighty-five irregular migrants pushed back into Turkish territorial waters by Greece were rescued off the coasts of the Dikili and Foca districts of the Aegean Izmir province, the Turkish Coast Guard Command said on Monday.

Officials took action after learning there was a group of irregular migrants in an inflatable boat off Foca.

Forty-two irregular migrants on the boat who were pushed back into Turkish territorial waters by Greek forces were rescued.

The crews also rescued six irregular migrants on a life raft and 37 from an inflatable boat which had been pushed back off the coast of Dikili.

After processing, the foreign nationals were sent to the provincial migration management directorate.

Recommended

Separately, 47 irregular migrants in an inflatable boat pushed into Turkish territorial waters by Greek forces off the coast of western Mugla province’s Bodrum district were also rescued.

The crews took 47 migrants from the boat and took them ashore.

After processing, the foreign nationals were sent to the provincial migration management directorate.

Türkiye and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece’s illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

READ MORE: Three key takeaways: EU-Greece cover up of illegal pushbacks of migrants

SOURCE:AA
Explore
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy
Türkiye's Erdogan holds diplomatic marathon in US
Türkiye, Egypt hold first joint naval exercise in the Mediterranean in 13 years
Trump hails Erdogan as ‘highly respected’ leader in White House talks, pledges closer ties