The Turkish Coast Guard has rescued a total of 132 refugees illegally pushed back by Greek forces.

Eighty-five irregular migrants pushed back into Turkish territorial waters by Greece were rescued off the coasts of the Dikili and Foca districts of the Aegean Izmir province, the Turkish Coast Guard Command said on Monday.

Officials took action after learning there was a group of irregular migrants in an inflatable boat off Foca.

Forty-two irregular migrants on the boat who were pushed back into Turkish territorial waters by Greek forces were rescued.

The crews also rescued six irregular migrants on a life raft and 37 from an inflatable boat which had been pushed back off the coast of Dikili.

After processing, the foreign nationals were sent to the provincial migration management directorate.