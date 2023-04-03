WORLD
Israel’s Netanyahu backtracks decision to fire defence minister
Last month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had sacked his defence minister who had called for halting the governments judicial overhaul plans.
Netanyahu insists that his judicial plans would enhance democracy and would restore the balance between the legislative, executive, and judicial powers. / Reuters
April 3, 2023

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has backtracked his decision to sack Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, according to Israeli media.

“Given the developing security situation" in Israel, Netanyahu decided to "deal with the matter of the defence minister only later on,” a close aide was quoted as saying by the Israel National News network.

Netanyahu sacked the defence minister on March 26, one day after Gallant called for halting government plans for judicial overhaul.

READ MORE: Tens of thousands of Israelis protest against Netanyahu govt for 13th week

Mass protests

The move came amid mass protests triggered by the government’s judicial reform plans, seen by the opposition as an attempt to reduce the powers of the judicial authority in favor of the executive.

Netanyahu, however, insists that his judicial plans would enhance democracy and would restore the balance between the legislative, executive, and judicial powers.

Last week, Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption, bowed to pressure and announced a temporary halt to the judicial overhaul plans.

READ MORE:Why has Netanyahu’s judicial reform brought Israel to an inflection point?

SOURCE:AA
