South Africa's governing ANC party has said that it had sent senior officials to Russia to discuss "recalibration of the global order" with President Vladimir Putin's party.

"The visit follows an invitation from United Russia Party, Russia's largest political party and a longstanding ally and friend to the ANC," the South African party said on Saturday.

"The engagements... will include discussions on the recalibration of the global order to reverse the consequences of neo-colonialism and the previously prevailing unipolar world."

Moscow has been looking for years to bolster its political and economic ties with countries across Africa, and on Friday, Putin signed off on a new foreign policy aimed at curtailing Western "dominance".

Apartheid-era ties