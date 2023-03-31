WORLD
3 MIN READ
Malaysia court rejects Najib Razak's bid to review 1MDB graft conviction
Final ruling on appeal to overturn his 12-year jail sentence for case related to a corruption case slams the door on a political comeback for former leader and son of the country's second prime minister, Abdul Razak.
Malaysia court rejects Najib Razak's bid to review 1MDB graft conviction
FILE - Najib will continue to serve his 12-year jail sentence for abuse of power, money laundering and criminal breach of trust over the transfer of 42 million ringgit ($10.1 million) from former 1MDB unit SRC International to his personal bank account. / Reuters
March 31, 2023

Malaysia's top court has rejected with finality ex-prime minister Najib Razak's bid to overturn his 12-year jail sentence for corruption, slamming the door on a political comeback.

The former prime minister had asked the Federal Court to review a previous panel's decision to deny his final appeal against the conviction, linked to the plunder of state investment fund 1MDB.

Najib, 69, claimed he did not receive a fair hearing, alleging that a judge had a conflict of interest, and that his new legal team was not allowed enough time to study the case documents.

But the Federal Court on Fr iday dismissed the challenge.

"There has been no prejudice and no failure of justice," said judge Vernon Ong Lam Kiat.

He will continue to serve his 12-year jail sentence for abuse of power, money laundering and criminal breach of trust over the transfer of 42 million ringgit ($10.1 million) from former 1MDB unit SRC International to his personal bank account.

Najib, who has been in prison since August, appeared dejected as the decision was read out.

Recommended

Earlier, he had arrived in court escorted by prison guards, and was greeted by dozens of supporters.

His wife Rosmah Mansor, who was found guilty of graft last year, also attended the proceedings.

Najib also faces dozens more charges which could lengthen his jail time.

Most of them are related to his alleged role in the 1MDB scandal, which led to money laundering investigations around the world, including in the United States, Switzerland and Singapore.

The allegations that billions of dollars were pilfered from 1MDB — and used to buy everything from a superyacht to a Monet painting — played a major role in Najib's ouster and the defeat of his long-ruling party in the 2018 elect ions.

READ MORE:Malaysia's top court upholds former PM Najib's jail sentence in 1MDB case

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
False prophet of peace: Netanyahu’s UNGA speech unmasked
By Ramzy Baroud, Romana Rubeo
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Palestinians dismiss Netanyahu's speech broadcast in Gaza as ‘megalomania’
By Mohamed Solaimane
Trump says he'll send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle 'domestic terrorists'
Nations vie to host UN and its agencies amid funding crisis stemming from US cuts
By Baba Umar
Iran recalls ambassadors to Europe as Pezeshkian downplays UN sanctions snapback
US to revoke Colombian president's visa over 'incendiary actions' during pro-Palestine protest in NY