Investigation continues after deadly shooting in Germany's Hamburg
Police say that they have concluded an operation after the overnight shooting incident in the city.
The police were called shortly before midnight and 28 vehicles rushed to the scene. / Reuters Archive
March 26, 2023

Two people have died after a shooting in Hamburg, police have said, in a second deadly shooting in the city this month.

Police said on Sunday that they had concluded an operation and were now investigating. 

A spokesperson declined to comment on the perpetrator.

Bildnewspaper reported that the police were called shortly before midnight and that 28 vehicles rushed to the scene.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
