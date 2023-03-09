Fast News

Shooting in the country's northern city leaves at least six dead and several more wounded, local media say.

Police say a large operation is under way in the city's Alsterdorf district. (TRTWorld)

At least six people have been killed and several more wounded during a shooting in the northern German city of Hamburg, local media reported, citing the fire service.

The perpetrators are on the run, Focus Online Media reported on Thursday, adding emergency services and doctors were at the scene.

The German news agency DPA said "several" people were dead and some wounded, but didn't give precise figures.

Police said on Twitter that a large operation was under way in the city's Alsterdorf district.

"According to first indications, shots were fired in a church in Deelboege street in the Grossborstel district. Several people were seriously injured, some even fatally," wrote police said.

Further details on what happened weren't immediately available.





This is a developing story and will be updated...

Source: TRTWorld and agencies