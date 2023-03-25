Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, who left the country days before the inauguration of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, is expected to return on March 30, his Liberal Party has said.

"We are waiting for you, Captain, to fight together for a more just and freer Brazil," the party wrote on Instagram on Friday, citing its head, Valdemar Costa Neto, accompanied by an image of him and Bolsonaro embracing.

Bolsonaro's return to Brazil is eagerly awaited by his conservative Liberal Party [PL], which became the largest in the Brazilian Congress after the election last October.

Bolsonaro has spent three months in the American state of Florida after his narrow defeat to Lula in a second-round run-off for Brazil's presidency in October.

His lawyer, Felipe Alexandre, described Florida as "his temporary home away from home," as Bolsonaro reportedly applied for a six-month visa in January — a move which received pushback from Democratic lawmakers in the US.

Costa Neto has said he expects Bolsonaro to become the leader of the right-wing opposition to leftist President Lula and lead his party into municipal elections next year, where the PL hopes to triple the number of its mayors across Brazil .

"I will resume a normal life, I will work for the PL, travel around Brazil and take part in politics," Bolsonaro said in an interview with TV Record broadcast on Thursday.

Bolsonaro expected to testify

Bolsonaro's push for the visa followed the invasion and ransacking of Brazil's three powers of government on January 8.