British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has welcomed Benjamin Netanyahu at his official residence in London as protesters shouting “Shame!” in Hebrew demonstrated against the Israeli leader’s right-wing policies and his government's plans to overhaul the country’s judiciary.

Netanyahu had to pass by hundreds of protesters waving Israeli flags and waving signs calling for the defence of Israeli democracy as he arrived on Friday for talks that are expected to focus on concerns about Iran’s nuclear programme.

Netanyahu arrived in London as protesters back home in Israel blocked roads and clashed with police over his right-wing government’s plans to overhaul the judicial system.

The proposals have ignited the biggest protests in the country’s history amid rare dissent from people throughout Israeli society, including military reservists, navy veterans, high-tech businesspeople and former officials.

Netanyahu’s proposals would give his government more control over judicial appointments, weaken the Supreme Court by limiting judicial review of legislation and allow Parliament to overturn court decisions with a simple majority vote.

Israel's attorney general Gali Baharav-Miara also warned Netanyahu on Friday that he has violated the Supreme Court's conflict of interest ruling, which barred him from direct involvement in his government's divisive plans for a judicial overhaul.

The deal Netanyahu was pressed to sign in 2020 prevented him from being involved in legislative issues or key judicial appointments that could affect his ongoing trial.

