Taiwan has recalled its ambassador to Honduras over a visit by Tegucigalpa's foreign minister to China.

"Honduras ignored more than 80 years of friendship between (Taiwan and Honduras) when they sent their foreign minister to China, which has seriously damaged the feelings of our government and people," the self-ruled island's government said in a statement on Thursday.

"We have decided to immediately recall our ambassador in Honduras to express our strong dissatisfaction."

The announcement came as Honduran Foreign Minister Eduardo Enrique Reina was heading to China to hold talks on the establishment of diplomatic relations with Beijing, government officials said.

Last week, Honduran President Xiomara Castro ordered Reina to establish diplomatic relations with China, a move that would sever its ties with Taiwan.

READ MORE:Honduras says 'economic reality' behind Taiwan-to-China switch

"One China" principle