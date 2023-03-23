WORLD
3 MIN READ
Taiwan recalls ambassador to Honduras over FM's China visit
The announcement came as Honduran Foreign Minister Eduardo Enrique Reina was heading to China to hold talks on the establishment of diplomatic relations with Beijing.
Taiwan recalls ambassador to Honduras over FM's China visit
Economic necessity and Taiwan's refusal to increase financial aid were behind Honduras' decision to establish diplomatic ties with China, Foreign Minister Eduardo Reina has said. / Reuters
March 23, 2023

Taiwan has recalled its ambassador to Honduras over a visit by Tegucigalpa's foreign minister to China.

"Honduras ignored more than 80 years of friendship between (Taiwan and Honduras) when they sent their foreign minister to China, which has seriously damaged the feelings of our government and people," the self-ruled island's government said in a statement on Thursday.

"We have decided to immediately recall our ambassador in Honduras to express our strong dissatisfaction."

The announcement came as Honduran Foreign Minister Eduardo Enrique Reina was heading to China to hold talks on the establishment of diplomatic relations with Beijing, government officials said.

Last week, Honduran President Xiomara Castro ordered Reina to establish diplomatic relations with China, a move that would sever its ties with Taiwan.

READ MORE:Honduras says 'economic reality' behind Taiwan-to-China switch

"One China" principle

Recommended

Under Beijing's "One China" principle, no country may maintain official diplomatic relations with both China and Taiwan. 

Taiwan maintains a similar policy, having cut ties in the past with countries that switched recognition to Beijing.

If Honduras does formally switch recognition, it would leave Taiwan with just 13 countries with which it has formal diplomatic ties, having lost several Latin American allies in recent years.

Reina was being accompanied to China by lawmaker Xiomara Zelaya, the daughter of President Castro, three government and diplomatic officials said on condition of anonymity.

The Honduran delegation will meet China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang, Minister of the Presidency Rodolfo Pastor told local daily El Heraldo.

China's foreign ministry has not confirmed the visit, but on Thursday spokesman Wang Wenbin said China was "ready" to establish ties with Honduras.

READ MORE: Honduras denies demanding $2.5B from Taiwan before shifting ties to China

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit
Rohingya Muslims plead for help at UN to stop killings in Myanmar
Qatar welcomes Trump's order treating any attack on its territory as a threat to US security