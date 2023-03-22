Days into Israel's devastating war on besieged Gaza in 2021, the Israeli army began deploying keyboard warriors to a second front: a covert social media operation to praise the military's relentless bombing campaign in Palestine's coastal enclave.

The Israeli military acknowledged on Wednesday that it made a "mistake" in launching the secretive influence campaign on social media in an effort to improve the Israeli public's view of Israel's performance in the war.

The online campaign, which failed to gain traction, was one of several aggressive steps the Israeli military took in the bloody 11-day war.

Israeli aggression killed over 260 Palestinians as the military bombed the blockaded territory and Palestinian fighters launched rockets at Israel, killing 13 Israelis.

Israel’s Haaretz daily first exposed the social media operation on Wednesday, reporting that the army employed fake accounts to conceal the campaign's origin and engage audiences on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Experts say that although the Israeli military has frequently employed inauthentic social media accounts to gather intelligence on Arab states and on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, this marks the first known time that a military influence campaign has targeted Israeli citizens.

Uri Kol, a digital campaign expert, said the revelation could hint that the army has used the tactic secretively against Israelis.

"With the military's tight censorship laws, the army always has the last word in what gets published and what doesn’t," he said. "What we see here is a tiny facet of an online manipulation campaign that we haven’t ever seen before."

'It shows the army's frame'

The accounts posted and amplified footage and images of destruction in Gaza with the Hebrew hashtag "Gaza Regrets" — boasting about the strength of Israel's military in a bid to counter viral images showing salvos of Palestinian rockets bombarding Tel Aviv.

The accounts targeted far-right Israelis, tagging popular conservative TV hosts and hardline politicians like current National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, and posting in groups of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's supporters with the aim of spreading the message to sympathetic audiences.

Popular posts with the Gaza Regrets hashtag drew bellicose comments from Israelis, like "Why are buildings still standing in Gaza?"

"It shows the army's frame of mind that it wants to reassure young people and get them pumped up for war," Kol said.

The Israeli military conceded that it also coordinated the campaign with real social media influencers, providing them with images and hashtags to talk up the military's achievements and showcase the damage it inflicted on Gaza.