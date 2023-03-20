WORLD
2 MIN READ
Libya denounces remarks by Tunisian president on sharing Bouri oil field
President Saied claimed last week that Tunisia gets little benefit from the Bouri oil field, adding there was an intention to share the field with Libya.
Libya denounces remarks by Tunisian president on sharing Bouri oil field
Ruling by International Court of Justice in 1982 determined that Libya had right to oil field. / AP Archive
March 20, 2023

Libya has decried remarks by Tunisian President Kais Saied about sharing the Bouri oil field.

In a statement on Sunday, Libyan Oil and Gas Minister Mohammed Oun said the case of the Bouri oil field was decided by a verdict from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in 1982 in favour of Libya.

He added that the maritime borders between Libya and Tunisia were also defined and that the ICJ's verdict was based on an agreement between the two countries.

Oun also indicated that Libya's top leadership would respond to Saied's remarks.

Meanwhile, the head of the Energy Committee of the eastern-based parliament, Issa al-Oraibi, said his committee is reviewing the Tunisian president's remarks in order to officially respond.

Recommended

READ MORE:Libya 'confirms' its oil production is back to pre-blockade levels

The Bouri oil field is located 120 kilometres (74.5 miles) north of the Libyan coast and produces about 23,000 barrels of oil a day. 

It was first discovered in 1976 at a depth of 8,700 feet (2,700 m) and is estimated to contain 4.5 billion barrels (720,000,000 m3) in proven recoverable crude oil reserves and 3.5 trillion cubic feet (99 km3) of associated natural gas. 

Bouri is considered the largest producing oil field in the Mediterranean. 

READ MORE: Libya rejects Egypt's demarcation of maritime border

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
False prophet of peace: Netanyahu’s UNGA speech unmasked
By Ramzy Baroud, Romana Rubeo
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Palestinians dismiss Netanyahu's speech broadcast in Gaza as ‘megalomania’
By Mohamed Solaimane
Trump says he'll send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle 'domestic terrorists'
Nations vie to host UN and its agencies amid funding crisis stemming from US cuts
By Baba Umar
Iran recalls ambassadors to Europe as Pezeshkian downplays UN sanctions snapback