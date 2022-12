Fast News

Government of National Unity says demarcation of maritime borders between the North African neighbours should be done through talks to ensure the interests of both sides.

Libyan PM Abdulhamid Dbeibeh stands next to Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el Sisi as they pose for a picture during their meeting in Cairo on February 18, 2021. (Reuters Archive)

Libya's UN-backed government has refused an Egyptian presidency decree unilaterally demarcating Egypt's western maritime borders, the Libyan Foreign Ministry said in a statement on its Facebook account.

Egyptian President Abdel Fatah el Sisi issued a presidential decree on Sunday demarcating the country's western maritime borders with neighbouring Libya.

The Government of National Unity (or GNU) said in a statement on Friday that the Egyptian unilateral move violates Libyan rights, saying the demarcation of the maritime borders between the neighbouring countries should be done through talks to ensure the interests of both sides.

"Egyptian-Libyan maritime borders' demarcation should be finalised through negotiations that respect principle of equality", the statement added.

Foreign ties

Libya has had little peace since the 2011 uprising that ousted Muammar Gaddafi and led to a 2014 split between warring eastern and western factions.

The western-based head of Libya's GNU, Abdulhamid al Dbeibah, was appointed as part of a United Nations-guided peace process following the last major battle in Libya in 2020.

Tripoli's troops, backed by Türkiye, pushed back warlord Khalifa Haftar's forces after their year-long attempt to capture the city.

The rift has complicated the country's foreign relations as well as its domestic landscape.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies