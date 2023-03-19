WORLD
4 MIN READ
Montenegro's Djukanovic to face run-off election against Milatovic
Montenegro's veteran President Milo Djukanovic, who served as president or prime minister for 33 years, will face a run-off election on April 2 against Jakov Milatovic after both candidates failed to secure a 50 percent majority in Sunday's vote.
Montenegro's Djukanovic to face run-off election against Milatovic
Sunday's vote came amid a year-long political crisis marked by no-confidence votes in two separate governments and a row between lawmakers and Djukanovic over the president's refusal to name a new prime minister. / Reuters
March 19, 2023

Montenegro's veteran President Milo Djukanovic will face a run-off on April 2 against a former economy minister, after no candidate secured a 50 percent majority in a first-round election, according to a vote projection.

The Center for Monitoring and Research polling group (CEMI) projected Djukanovic would end up with the most votes, with 35.5 percent, based on results tabulated from a statistical sample of votes cast.

Former economy minister Jakov Milatovic, a Western-educated, pro-European economist, was projected to win 28.8 percent, while Andrija Mandic, a pro-Serbian and pro-Russian politician, trailed with 19.2 percent. 

The official result is not likely to be released for several days pending a complaints procedure. Ana Nenezic, a CEMI analyst, said on a televised broadcast that the group's projection was based on 69 percent of votes in its representative sample, making it likely to be very close to the final figure.

Djukanovic has served as president or prime minister for 33 years. 

After voting earlier in the day, he told reporters that the election provided a chance "for Montenegro to confirm it can live in political and social stability" and continue on a path towards becoming "a part of the united countries of Europe".

READ MORE:Montenegro presidential vote set on March 19

Year-long political crisis

Recommended

Opponents accuse Djukanovic and his left-centrist Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) of corruption, links to organised crime, and of running the country of some 620,000 people as their personal fiefdom - charges Djukanovic and his party deny.

Sunday's vote came amid a year-long political crisis marked by no-confidence votes in two separate governments and a row between lawmakers and Djukanovic over the president's refusal to name a new prime minister.

On Thursday Djukanovic dissolved the parliament and scheduled snap legislative elections for June 11. A victory in the presidential election would bolster the chances of his DPS party in the parliamentary vote.

Over the years, Montenegro has been divided between those who identify as Montenegrins and those who see themselves as Serbs and oppose the country's 2006 independence from a former union with neighbouring much larger Serbia.

The country, which mainly relies on revenues from its Adriatic tourism, joined NATO in 2017, following a botched coup attempt a year earlier that the government blamed on Russian agents and Serbian nationalists. 

Moscow dismissed such claims as absurd.

Following Russia-Ukraine war last year, Montenegro joined EU sanctions against Moscow. The Kremlin has placed Montenegro on its list of unfriendly states.

READ MORE: Montenegro government collapses over ties with Serbia church

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
False prophet of peace: Netanyahu’s UNGA speech unmasked
By Ramzy Baroud, Romana Rubeo
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Palestinians dismiss Netanyahu's speech broadcast in Gaza as ‘megalomania’
By Mohamed Solaimane
Trump says he'll send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle 'domestic terrorists'
Nations vie to host UN and its agencies amid funding crisis stemming from US cuts
By Baba Umar
Iran recalls ambassadors to Europe as Pezeshkian downplays UN sanctions snapback