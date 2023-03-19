Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has held a massive rally in Mexico City's main plaza attended by tens of thousands of people.

Though it was called to commemorate Mexico's 1938 expropriation of the oil industry, many of those attending the rally on Saturday agreed that it was the de-facto opening salvo to the 2024 elections that will choose the president's successor.

Perhaps conscious of recent tensions with the United States over US overdose deaths from fentanyl smuggled in from Mexico, Lopez Obrador spent part of his speech praising former US Franklin Delano Roosevelt, who didn't actively oppose the 1938 oil expropriation despite the fact many of the firms were American.

"The best example of the authenticity of his 'Good Neighbour' policy was his respect for our nation's sovereignty," Lopez Obrador said of Roosevelt.

The process to nominate a presidential candidate for his Morena party will begin later this year. After that, the party's candidate is likely to take centre stage.

But most agree that few of the presidential hopefuls can match the popularity of a president whose approval ratings are routinely above 60 percent.

That is especially true for the Morena party, which was largely built around Lopez Obrador.

Alberto Martinez, 59, said he hoped Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum would be the party's nominee. “We like her education, her prudence,” Martinez said. But he would settle for anyone Morena choose.

Most polls show Sheinbaum as the front-runner in the race, followed by Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard.

"The important thing is for the ideology of Lopez Obrador to continue," Martinez said. "This train is already in motion, somebody just to get aboard and drive it."

Former president Lazaro Cardenas, one of Lopez Obrador's heroes, delighted Mexicans when he expropriated the largely foreign-owned, privately operated oil industry on March 18, 1938.

Pushing out 'Gringos'

One of Lopez Obrador's main policy initiatives has been to save the state-owned oil company that Cardenas founded from crushing debt and low oil production.

Those attending the rally in the Zocalo wholeheartedly approved of Lopez Obrador, who has struck a nationalist stance, drastically reducing the ability of US anti-drug agents to operate in Mexico.