Eleven of the biggest banks in the United States have announced a $30 billion rescue package for First Republic Bank, in an effort to prevent the California-based bank from becoming the third bank to fail in less than a week.

In a statement on Thursday, the group of banks confirmed that other unnamed banks had seen large amounts of withdrawals of uninsured deposits, which are those that exceed the $250,000 level insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

First Republic's shares dropped more than 60 percent on Monday, even after the bank said it had secured additional funding from JPMorgan and the Federal Reserve.

On Thursday, the bank’s shares were down as much as 36 percent, but rallied after reports the rescue package was in the works, and closed up nearly 9 percent.

JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup and Wells Fargo have agreed to each put $5 billion in uninsured deposits into First Republic.

Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs would deposit $2.5 billion each into the bank.

The remaining $5 billion would consist of $1 billion contributions from BNY Mellon, State Street, PNC Bank, Truist and US Bank.

"The actions of America's largest banks reflect their confidence in the country's banking system," the banks said in their statement.

The nation's banking regulators also issued a statement in support of the bank rescue package.

"This show of support by a group of large banks is most welcome, and demonstrates the resilience of the banking system," said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael Hsu, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and FDIC Chairman Martin Gruenberg.

The rescue effort was initiated by banks but had strong backing and encouragement from the government, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.