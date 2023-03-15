Europe's stock markets and the euro have slumped on renewed fears of contagion following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

The main US crude oil contract, WTI, slid under $70 per barrel for the first time since December 2021.

Eurozone equities tumbled more than three percent in value and the euro lost one percent against the dollar.

In Switzerland, Credit Suisse stock plunged more than 20 percent to strike record lows.

Shares in Switzerland's second-biggest bank hit 1.73 Swiss francs after the Saudi National Bank chief ruled out upping the key shareholder's stake in the Zurich-based lender, which has been rocked by repeated scandals.

"The financial sector in Europe is under significant turmoil today as a result of SVB's fallout," noted Naeem Aslam, chief investment officer at Zaye Capital Markets.

It follows the demise over the weekend of US lenders SVB and Signature Bank – the biggest casualties since the global financial crisis of 2008.

