WORLD
2 MIN READ
Political tensions, new protests over French pension bill
A broad alliance of unions has called for an eighth day of street protests across France since mid-January to contest Macron's plans to raise the retirement age by two years to 64.
Political tensions, new protests over French pension bill
Trade unions urging a show of force as Macron's pension overhaul neared its finale in parliament. / AFP
March 15, 2023

Opponents of French President Emmanuel Macron’s pension plan are staging a new round of strikes and protests as a joint committee of senators and lower-house politicians examines the contested bill.

Meanwhile, unions are hoping that demonstrations across the country will further show workers' massive opposition to the plan, promoted by Macron as central to his vision for making the French economy more competitive.

Train drivers, school teachers, dock workers and others are expected to walk off the job on Wednesday. 

Thousands of tons of garbage is piling up on Paris sidewalks amid a continuing strike against the pension plan.

Public transport is expected to be disrupted, including high-speed, regional and Paris suburban trains. 

France's aviation authority, the DGAC, said 20 percent of the flights at Paris-Orly airport have been canceled, and warned about potential delays.

Recommended

Workers in several oil refineries are also among those pursuing an open-ended strike launched last week.

READ MORE:Fight against Macron's pension plan to continue: French union leader

The latest step in the legislative process to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 is prompting a peak of political tensions and one key question: Will the bill command a parliamentary majority?

Wednesday’s meeting of seven senators and seven politicians from the National Assembly is meant to find an accord on the final version of the text. 

The Senate is expected to approve it on Thursday, as its conservative majority is in favour of raising the retirement age.

SOURCE:AP, Reuters
Explore
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
False prophet of peace: Netanyahu’s UNGA speech unmasked
By Ramzy Baroud, Romana Rubeo
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Palestinians dismiss Netanyahu's speech broadcast in Gaza as ‘megalomania’
By Mohamed Solaimane
Trump says he'll send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle 'domestic terrorists'
Nations vie to host UN and its agencies amid funding crisis stemming from US cuts
By Baba Umar