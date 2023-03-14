German authorities identified at least 319 suspected cases of right-wing extremism in the armed forces, parliamentary armed forces ombudsman Eva Hogl has said.

Hogl said on Tuesday that right-wing extremism in the military remains a concern despite a decrease in cases in 2022, compared to the previous year.

“Right-wing extremism is also a problem in the German armed forces. In total, 319 cases were reported last year,” she said at a news conference in Berlin.

“While the decrease is a positive development, this is an issue which should be closely monitored.”

Last year, authorities identified 327 right-wing extremists among soldiers, police and intelligence officers.

Hogl said the military is taking new measures to address the problem, disciplinary processes will be accelerated and those who commit such offences will be quickly expelled from military service.

