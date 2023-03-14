The US Chamber of Commerce has said the country's private sector raised more than $110 million for earthquake relief for Türkiye as the US-Türkiye Business Forum convened in Washington, DC.

As the business people, diplomats and representatives from both Türkiye and the US gathered for the forum in the US capital on Monday, a minute of silence was held by the participants to honour the victims of the Feb. 6 earthquakes.

In his opening remarks, Khush Choksy, the US Chamber of Commerce's Senior Vice President for the Middle East and Türkiye Affairs, said nearly 200 companies collectively contributed over $110 million to the initial phase of recovery efforts.

Recalling the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's meeting last week with the Chamber to talk about the support for the people of Türkiye after the devastating earthquakes, Choksy said that this is a "critical time" to build the US-Türkiye business relationship.

Rifat Hisarciklioglu, President of Union on Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye, for his part, said that the earthquake-hit region is among the "economically significant regions of Türkiye", especially in terms of industry and agriculture sectors.

Adding that thousands of search and rescue teams from 90 countries came to help Türkiye, he said: “We are also thankful for the solidarity of the US Chamber of Commerce, US business, US government and the international community.”

'Next phase is rebuilding cities'

Turkish Trade Minister Mehmet Mus also addressed the forum, saying Türkiye "mobilised all the resources and means of the state for the immediate relief and recovery."

"From now on, our priority is to make necessary preparations and build safe residential areas with their pre-quake infrastructure, roads, hospitals, schools, houses and workplaces, and so on," he added.

He said that Türkiye's bigger industrial facilities and the region's small and medium-sized enterprises have been affected by the earthquakes.

"We are undertaking a comprehensive screening to identify the full impact of the disaster on such enterprises," he said.