WORLD
2 MIN READ
Police: Mastermind of HQ attack in Pakistan killed
At least four security personnel and three attackers were killed in the hours-long clash after militants stormed the compound, which houses the office of the city police chief.
Police: Mastermind of HQ attack in Pakistan killed
Pakistan has seen an uptick in terrorist attacks following the recapture of neighboring Afghanistan by the Taliban / AA
March 13, 2023

Officers of Pakistan’s Counter Terrorism Department have said that they killed the suspected mastermind of last month's brazen attack on the police headquarters in the southern port city of Karachi.

The counter-terrorism cell of the Karachi police said on Monday the alleged mastermind, Riaz Ullah, was killed along with an accomplice during a security operation at the city's northern bypass.

The outlawed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), an umbrella organisation of several militant groups operating in Pakistan, claimed responsibility for the terror attack.

Recommended

Ullah was the TTP's head for Karachi, the police said.

Another two suspected militants were arrested in the operation.

Islamabad accused the TTP and its affiliates, who were pushed towards Afghanistan in the wake of a series of military operations in the northwestern tribal belt along the Afghan border since 2014, for the recent attacks.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
False prophet of peace: Netanyahu’s UNGA speech unmasked
By Ramzy Baroud, Romana Rubeo
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Palestinians dismiss Netanyahu's speech broadcast in Gaza as ‘megalomania’
By Mohamed Solaimane
Trump says he'll send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle 'domestic terrorists'