WORLD
3 MIN READ
Angola to send armed forces to conflict-torn Democratic Republic of Congo
Angola, which plays as a mediator between the rebels and DRC government, says the decision was taken after consultations with Kinshasa, adding other regional leaders and the UN had been informed.
Angola to send armed forces to conflict-torn Democratic Republic of Congo
In 2012, the Tutsi-led M23 group captured the eastern city of Goma before a joint DRC-UN offensive drove it out. / AP
March 11, 2023

Angola has announced that it will send a military unit to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), after a ceasefire it brokered between rebel militiamen and government troops collapsed.

The DRC's restive east has witnessed a flare up in violence since a militia called M23 took up arms again in late 2021, going on to capture swathes of territory.

Angola has played a mediator role in the conflict, but the latest ceasefire it negotiated collapsed on Tuesday on the same day it was due to take effect.

On Saturday, the country's presidency said that it "will send a unit" of its armed forces to its northern neighbour.

"This unit's main objective is to secure the areas where the members of the M23 are stationed and to protect" members of a team tasked with monitoring compliance with the ceasefire, the presidency said in a statement.

Luanda said the decision was taken after consultations with Kinshasa, adding other regional leaders as well as the United Nations had been informed.

The deployment needs approval from parliament, where the ruling party, which has been in power since the 1970s, holds a comfortable majority.

No further details about the size of the force were immediately available.

READ MORE: M23 rebels commit to stop hostilities in eastern DRC

Recommended

Goma's capture

The move comes as fierce fighting was reported near the eastern city of Goma, which is increasingly threatened by M23 rebels.

The M23, whose name stands for the March 23 Movement, is one of the scores of armed groups that roam eastern DRC, many of them a legacy of two regional wars that flared at the end of the 20th century.

In 2012, the Tutsi-led group briefly captured Goma before a joint DRC-UN offensive drove it out.

But fighting erupted again in late 2021 after the M23, also known as the Congolese Revolutionary Army, accused the Congolese government of ignoring a promise to integrate its fighters into the army.

The DRC accuses its smaller neighbour Rwanda of supporting the group, something that Kigali denies, and regional countries have deployed a joint force aimed at stabilising the region.

READ MORE: DRC urges France to back sanctions against Rwanda over M23 rebellion

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
False prophet of peace: Netanyahu’s UNGA speech unmasked
By Ramzy Baroud, Romana Rubeo
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Palestinians dismiss Netanyahu's speech broadcast in Gaza as ‘megalomania’
By Mohamed Solaimane
Trump says he'll send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle 'domestic terrorists'