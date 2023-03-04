Fast News

DRC's Tshisekedi presses his French counterpart Macron for sanctions against Kigali, saying he remains "doubtful about the good faith of those who attacked us."

Macron acknowledges France was among foreign powers jostling for influence in Africa. (AP)

Democratic Republic of Congo's [DRC] President Felix Tshisekedi has urged visiting French President Emmanuel Macron to pursue international sanctions against neighbouring Rwanda for its alleged military support to the M23 rebellion.

On Saturday, Macron said he was waiting for the end of several ongoing peace negotiation efforts before considering such a step, but he vowed that France would be "faithful to its role as an unwavering ally of [DRC] to defend its integrity and sovereignty."

Eastern DRC has been mired in conflict for decades, with armed groups vying for control of the region's vast mineral resources.

Most recently, DRC has accused Rwanda of supporting M23 rebels, who have seized control of large swaths of the country's east. Kigali has repeatedly denied the allegation.

Peace talks have taken place in Nairobi, Kenya and Angola's capital, Luanda.

Regional leaders have called for a ceasefire in eastern DRC and for the M23 rebels to withdraw from the territory they are holding.

On Saturday, the French president said that DRC "must not be a spoils of war."

"This is the very meaning of my presence today, to tell everyone that there cannot be a double standard between the tragedy being played out in Ukraine on European territory and that being played out on African soil," Macron said.

Tshisekedi pressed his French counterpart for sanctions against Rwanda, saying he remained "doubtful about the good faith of those who attacked us."

"There was no reason to justify this aggression, except for economic reasons, which were specific to Rwanda, the instigator of this aggression," Tshisekedi said, accusing Rwanda of "systematic plundering."

Anti-Micron protests

Ahead of Macron's arrival late on Friday, nearly two dozen citizen groups had called for protests.

Emmanuel Mabunguta, a member of the Justice in Action Movement, accused Macron of supporting Rwandan President Paul Kagame and said the French president was not welcome in DRC.

"The silence of the French president in relation to the demands of the Congolese people for sanctions against Rwanda speaks volumes about what he really wants," Mabunguta said.

"Macron must openly condemn Rwanda for its support of the M23."

DRC was Macron's last stop on his trip to Africa, which also included visits to Gabon, Angola and Republic of Congo.

On Friday in Brazzaville, Macron pledged France would help in the fight against climate crisis and pledged support for forest conservation initiatives.

During the joint press conference, Macron acknowledged France was among foreign powers jostling for influence in Africa but said he was committed to working with states on an equal footing.

"We want to be long-term partners," he said. "Africa is a theatre of competition. It has to be done in a fair framework ... We have our role to play, neither more nor less."

The capital of DRC this week saw several small-scale protests — signs of rising anti-French sentiment in parts of Francophone Africa.

Source: AP