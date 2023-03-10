The United Nations children's agency has joined critics of a proposed British law aimed at stopping migrants arriving by small boat, saying it was "deeply concerned" about its impact on minors.

Jon Sparkes, head of United Nations Children's Fund in the UK, said on Friday the bill could deny children and families the chance to seek safety in the UK.

"For almost all children fleeing conflict and persecution there is no safe and legal route into the UK," Sparkes said.

The bill, presented on Tuesday by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservative government, plans to ban people who have arrived in the country illegally from seeking asylum.

Instead, they will be detained and sent to a third country deemed safe.

Exceptions would be made for minors, but only if they were unaccompanied.

Impact on children

Sparkes said the bill was published without an assessment of its impact on children, leaving many critical questions unanswered.