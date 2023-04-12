A major leak of top secret Pentagon documents has shaken the US and its allies, with the files providing rare insight into Washington's global policies.

One of the key factors making the documents, which were leaked on Monday, so controversial is that they show the US has been spying on major allies such as South Korea, which is crucial for American interests amid the presence of a nuclear-armed North Korea; Israel, which is central to US policies in the Middle East; and Ukraine, which is in need of US military support amid the war in Ukraine.

How it all started

Not in the depths of the dark web or on an obscure website, instead it all started at a very unlikely place on the internet for political leaks.

A user on Discord, a communication platform popular among gamers, was the first place where leaks containing hasty photos of printed-out documents were posted.

Investigative journalistic outlet Bellingcat reported that the leaks sat on a Discord server called Minecraft Earth Map for a full month before anyone batted an eye.

The leaks spread all over social media in no time. The next stops for the leaks were the image board 4chan, Reddit, Russian Telegram groups, and finally Twitter, where it made waves.

The press was quick to jump on the story and started asking questions. “They look real,” an unnamed US official told CNN, while the Pentagon’s deputy press secretary, Sabrina Singh, also released a statement.

“The Department of Defense continues to review and assess the validity of the photographed documents that are circulating on social media sites and that appear to contain sensitive and highly classified material,” she said.

“An interagency effort has been stood up, focused on assessing the impact these photographed documents could have on US national security and on our Allies and partners,” Singh stressed, adding that the US has been in contact with its allies and partners on the issue, while “relevant congressional committees” were also informed.

Allies concerned

Meanwhile, the “Five Eyes” intelligence alliance – made up of the US, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the UK – also seemed concerned.

“We expect the US to share a damage assessment with us in the coming days, but we cannot wait for their assessment,” an official from a Five Eyes member country told US media.

Leaks on Russia-Ukraine conflict

Ukraine looms large in the leaked documents. One document shows that the US has been spying on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The leaked files also point to Ukraine’s shaky military strength after a whole year of fighting off Russia. The documents emphasise weak spots in Ukrainian air defences and ammunition supply issues.

The documents also say US intelligence infiltrated Russian military and was able to warn Ukraine of upcoming attacks. The leaked files imply that Russia’s military intelligence agency GRU and the paramilitary group Wagner, central to Russian warfare, have been compromised by the US.

