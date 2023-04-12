Saudi Arabia and Syria's foreign ministers have held talks "to end Damascus' diplomatic isolation" and welcomed the beginning of procedures to resume consular services and flights between the two countries, the Saudi Foreign Ministry reported citing a joint statement.

The foreign ministers also discussed the necessary steps to achieve comprehensive political resolution to the Syrian crisis, Wednesday's statement said.

Both sides discussed "the necessary steps" to end Damascus's diplomatic isolation in the Arab world since the outbreak of civil war in the country in 2011, the ministry said.

A meeting of the top diplomats of each country aimed to achieve a "national reconciliation" in Syria that would help "bring back Syria to its Arab fold", the ministry added.

Saudi Arabia hosted landmark delegations from Iran and Syria on Wednesday as Gulf countries prepare for re-establishing diplomatic ties after years of bitter divisions.

Only hours after Iranian state media said a delegation had touched down in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia announced the arrival of Syria's Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad in Jeddah — the first such trip since the country's civil war broke out in 2011.

With Iran's president also expected in Saudi soon, and the Saudis negotiating with Yemen's Houthi rebels this week in an attempt to end fighting there, optimism has blossomed for the turbulent Gulf region during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

"Iranians and Syrians are in Saudi Arabia on the same day. That's totally crazy and was inconceivable a few months ago," a Riyadh-based Arab diplomat told the AFP news agency.

On Friday, representatives of nine Arab countries will meet in Jeddah to discuss letting Syrian President Bashar al Assad's long-isolated country attend an Arab League summit next month.

Syria's Mekdad met his Saudi counterpart to discuss "efforts to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis that preserves the unity, security and stability of Syria", the Saudi Foreign Ministry said.

READ MORE:'Discussion under way' between Saudi Arabia, Syria over consular services

Diplomatic flurry

Earlier, Tehran announced the arrival of the Iranian delegation in Riyadh to pave the way for reopening diplomatic missions, seven years after an acrimonious break in ties.

The visit comes after a Saudi delegation made a similar trip to Iran's capital, and follows a historic meeting in China between the two governments' foreign ministers who vowed to bring stability to the troubled region.