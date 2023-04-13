Brazil's government has announced new restrictions on social media, aiming to curb an "epidemic" of violent school attacks one week after a hatchet-wielding assailant killed four children.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's Justice Minister, Flavio Dino, said that on Wednesday websites will be ordered to take steps to ban content and users who "are promoting or supporting attacks or violence against schools."

Social media companies will also be required to send data to police on all users sharing violent content, and block users who have been banned for sharing violent content from creating new profiles.

Platforms that do not comply may be fined up to $2.4 million and possibly have their sites suspended by federal authorities, the minister said.

"If there is no compliance, the process to apply sanctions will go ahead," Dino told a press conference, adding that the new measures are in line with national law.

Last Wednesday four children between four and seven years old were killed in a preschool in Blumenau, a city in southern Santa Catarina state, when a man carrying a hatchet stormed the facility.

The murders shocked the South American country, where two other attacks on schools — neither with fatalities — occurred on Monday and Tuesday.

"There is an emergency situation which has generated an epidemic of attacks, threats of attacks (and) panic among families and in schools," said Dino, who vowed a "close regulation" of social media in order to contain the threats.